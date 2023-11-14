Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA player turned analyst for ESPN. Let's meet Kendrick Perkins wife' Vanity Alpough.

Kendrick Perkins' wife is Vanity Alpough. Perkins is a former NBA player who is now a sports analyst for ESPN. This has helped Perkins amass a net worth of $28 million in 2023.

He entered the NBA out of high school and played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He then won his only NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008.

Perkins didn't win any individual accolades in the NBA but was a heralded player leaving high school. He was a McDonald's All-American, First-team Parade All-American, and Texas Mr. Basketball.

He averaged 5.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks over his 16-year NBA career. Let's meet the woman who was next to him during it all, Kendrick Perkins' wife, Vanity Alpough.

Who is Vanity Alpough?

Alpough was born in July 1985 in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended Memorial High School in Texas.

It's been reported that Vanity attended Middlesex University in England. However, in an interview, she alluded to the fact that she attended college at one point in Boston while Perkins was with the Celtics.

Vanity is a businesswoman and real estate agent. She entered the business world upon Kendrick's retirement from professional basketball.

In an interview with TheHypemagazine.com, Alpough said, “There were many things I wanted to do like you were saying, but I just couldn’t do it. You can be traded or anything. I’m from Texas, so I could never leave a business in Boston and think I can run it from Texas. I did open something in Oklahoma, and we got traded, so that’s why I never wanted to do anything like that until he retired, and we were home, and I knew we would be here. I’m looking to open something now. Even going to college, I went to college in Boston, and we got traded, and my credits wouldn’t transfer. It was like a standstill. It’s always a standstill with the NBA.”

Alpough also runs an online store called Vanity Forever. Vanity Forever specializes in ladies' hair and accessories. She launched a dating app known as WinknLink in 2021 as well. Vanity also works at Keller Williams Realty, a real estate company in Texas.

Kendrick Perkins, Vanity Alpough's relationship

Alpough and Perkins began dating in high school. They were together for eight years before tying the knot on July 25, 2009. Their wedding was at Carlton Woods Country Club.

They are parents of four children. Their firstborn son, Kendrick Perkins Jr, was born in 2007 before the couple was officially married. The second-born son, Kenxton, was born on Oct. 11, 2011. They were blessed with twins Kanter and Zoey in 2015.

The family has been making the most of their time together since Kendrick retired from the NBA. “We have been doing a lot of family time. Kendrick’s been doing a lot of shows, so we have been able to kind of sit back and watch him do his thing on ESPN. We have been training together, working out together, and just making the best of it. I’m actually enjoying it,” Alpough shared in her interview.

One of their sons has the potential to also be a successful basketball player. Alpough said, “I feel so proud of him because he was literally born to be a ballplayer. He lives it, so I’m embracing it and supporting him. I’m at his practices, his games… right now we’re trying to work on his diet. I’m proud of him. Whatever he wants to do, I’m with it. My other son, my oldest is into it now. It took him awhile. We kind of let him go with the flow of whatever he wanted to do, and now, he’s real big into it So, you will be seeing more of him as well.”

There is no doubt that Alpough has been Perk's rock for the duration of his career. Through the ups and downs and the grind of having to change teams, the relationship has remained strong. This is all we know about Kendrick Perkins' wife, Vanity Alpough.