Talent has a lot to do with making the NBA and staying in the league. It is the best basketball league in the world, after all. But while talent is an important prerequisite, discipline and hard work are also important factors. On the other hand, staying out of trouble and becoming a good role model are additional aspects that can influence a player's career.

But while some players possess the talent, off-court problems have also been proven career-killers that fail to unlock potential. Here are the 10 NBA players whose potential were robbed by off-court issues, ranked.

10. Eddie Griffin

Plenty of Houston Rockets fans still remember Eddie Griffin. At the 2001 NBA Draft, Griffin was selected seventh overall by the New Jersey Nets.

Shortly after, the Rockets and Nets engaged in a trade that saw the former acquire Griffin in return for a haul of first-rounders. The decision instantly bit Houston despite Griffin averaging 17.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game at the college level.

While the potential was there, Griffin suffered from alcoholism. Furthermore, he was also notorious for engaging in team fights and missing practices.

In fact, his alcoholism was so bad, the Seton Hall standout had to undergo rehabilitation for the entire 2003-04 season. His NBA career ended after five seasons before his tragic passing due to a car accident when Griffin was driving under the influence and crashed into a moving train.

9. Andray Blatche

The mid-2000s for the Washington Wizards could described as dysfunctional and mediocre. One of the key figures of the troublesome Wizards squad was Andray Blatche, a second-round pick who was drafted out of South Kent (Conn.) High School.

Blatche undoubtedly had the talent to succeed in the league. As a versatile power forward, he even averaged 16.8 points per game in a single season.

However, it was his attitude and shenanigans that got him out of the league. Blatche was involved in the Wizards' gun scandal before trying to make “Lapdance Tuesdays” a thing. Add in his benching due to his lack of conditioning for the 2011-12 season, it was clear that Blatche's attitude problems became a thorn to his career that forced him to go overseas.

8. O.J. Mayo

O.J. Mayo turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory. In fact, the third overall pick of the 2008 NBA Draft was even branded as “the next Kobe Bryant.” Although Mayo did have a productive first few seasons in the league, his production also started to plummet after his solid rookie year.

While injuries played a role in derailing his career, Mayo simply couldn't stay away from the league's antidrug policy. From testing positive for DHEA to smoking marijuana, the former USC star was eventually handed a ban by the NBA.

7. Richard Dumas

Speaking of substance abuse, Richard Dumas would've been an NBA star had he stayed away from drugs. Dumas was a second-round pick out of Oklahoma State. However, even before his NBA career started, the league suspended him for violating the league's policy. This forced Dumas to take his act overseas briefly.

Dumas' return was marked significantly due to his breakout performance at the 1993 NBA Finals. For the Suns, he averaged 15.8 points per game on 57.1% shooting. However, substance abuse and alcoholism continued to haunt him. Eventually, the NBA decided to ban him for good.

6. Michael Beasley

Equipped with athleticism and skills, the sky was the limit for Michael Beasley in terms of his talent. In fact, the Miami Heat even drafted him second overall at the 2008 NBA Draft, making him the highest draft pick in franchise history. Although Beasley showed flashes early on, the red flags were on full display right from the start.

Even before his career could begin, Beasley was involved in several incidents involving marijuana use. His strong association with the substance started to creep into his career. But while he did manage to register 11 seasons in the NBA, it was clear that Beasley could accomplished a lot more if it weren't for his addiction to said substance.

Lamar Odom was way ahead of his time. Standing at 6-foot-10 with guard skills, Odom could've been one of the early entries of modern big men. And while he did earn several accolades including two NBA championships and the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, his off-court troubles overshadowed his basketball legacy.

Odom had his fair share of personal problems, none more dramatic than his divorce with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. Later on, the two-time NBA champion's career started to spiral after he got entangled with DUI charges and substance abuse. This forced Odom to undergo probation and treatment before embarking on a brief overseas stint.

4. Andrew Bynum

Another Los Angeles Lakers star whose career came to an unceremonious end was Andrew Bynum. He was a 7-foot center who had the tools to become a premier big man in the league. He initially made a name for himself for anchoring the Lakers defense en route to back-to-back NBA championships before becoming an All-Star in 2012.

But after reaching his peak, Bynum's career hit a ditch. While a knee injury hampered his career, it was also his work ethic and questionable commitment to basketball that stood in his way. Moreover, the two-time NBA champion started to rub his coaches the wrong way before he quietly stepped out of the NBA's bright lights.

At one point in the NBA, DeMarcus Cousins proved that he was capable of being an elite-caliber big man. In fact, he collected four All-Star Game appearances and two All-NBA Team selections. His complete skillset combined with his size made him the perfect center to navigate through the modern era. Unfortunately, his short temper and attitude problems eventually caught up.

It wasn't a smooth NBA start for Cousins. After getting drafted by the bottom-feeding Sacramento Kings with the fifth overall pick at the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins racked up several headlines.

While some featured a glimpse of his talent, most also unpacked a series of ill-advised confrontations against authorities, and inappropriate behavior. And when injuries came to play, Cousins extended his playing career by taking his talents overseas.

Not too long ago, Ben Simmons was hyped to take over the NBA. He was a unique 6-foot-10 prospect that had the tools to be effective as a facilitator and versatile defender. Early on, the Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed the dividends of having Simmons. The Aussie guard earned three All-Star Game appearances. However, after a playoff debacle, everything changed.

When Simmons passed up an open shot in the deciding Game 7 loss against the Atlanta Hawks at the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the moment unleashed a myriad of issues like a flood. Simmons engaged in a holdout against the Sixers organization.

His refusal to play and to practice with the team triggered hefty penalties and damaged his reputation. Furthermore, it also didn't help that back problems and mental health issues started to negatively affect Simmons' play.

1. Len Bias

Len Bias is one of the biggest what-ifs. Bias was a big-time college basketball star for the University of Maryland. He averaged 16.4 points. 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Terrapins. It was the biggest reason why the Boston Celtics selected him second overall at the 1986 NBA Draft with many experts claiming that he'd be the rival to Michael Jordan's greatness.

Unfortunately, all of those expectations were flushed down the toilet after one tragic night. Following the draft, Bias spent one night with his former college teammates and friends that resulted in his death.

In the process, the Celtics draftee snorted cocaine, paving the way for cardiac arrhythmia as the cause of his death. Instead of a promising basketball career, Bias would instead be popular for politics with his story used as a focal point that kickstarted a war against drugs.