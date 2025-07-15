While the NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas, some former players in the league are looking to find their way back onto the court, including former Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo. Oladipo dealt with a series of devastating injuries that derailed his once-promising career, but he recently participated in a workout with some international pros in Las Vegas in front of a plethora of NBA scouts.

According to the latest reports, Oladipo performed well during the workout.

“Oladipo played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros. Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback,” reported Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

Woo also reported that “there's currently some consideration around the league that he might eventually work his way into a roster spot, as teams finalize plans to round out their depth entering the fall.”

Article Continues Below

For his part, Oladipo has made no secret of the fact that he wants to return to the NBA landscape, where he was an All-Star on two separate occasions.

“I feel so great right now!! Better than I felt in the last 7 years mind, body and soul. I know I am a fighter! I know I am a warrior! I have seen every lens this game and this league has to offer. I know I can help any team in any role win in any way! I also know the people want to see me succeed in this game and play at the highest level again. My injuries are behind me and it will never happen again! I am at peace with that and my past,” wrote Oladipo as part of a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday evening.

Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game in 2023 as a member of the Miami Heat during their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.