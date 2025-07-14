“From a cultural standpoint, nobody ever meant more to basketball than MJ,” Bleacher Report wrote. “From his signature shoe, to becoming the sport's most elite competitor, Jordan established a blueprint for the NBA superstars who followed him.

“As for B/R's No. 1 all-time spot, there’s an argument for James and his superior scoring efficiency, passing and longevity. After all, LeBron nearly grabbed the top spot in our rankings.”

The reason why Jordan got the nod over James in this case was because he's never lost in the NBA Finals, as he holds a 6-0 record. At this point, you can go either way when debating between the two players, and picking either one shouldn't feel like the wrong answer.

Michael Jordan tops LeBron James in Bleacher Report rankings

It seems like there will always be the debate of who the best player is between Jordan and James, and it feels as if you can get a different answer from almost anybody. This year, Bleacher Report ranked James No. 2, mentioning how he's the league's all-time leader in points and minutes, and is one of four players that has four championships and MVPS.