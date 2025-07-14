The one thing that can always get the NBA world talking is when a controversial list comes out ranking players. The latest list to drop was Bleacher Report's Top 100 players of all time, and of course, things start to get spicy when you get to the top 3. The ever-long debate of Michael Jordan and LeBron James was back tenfold, and Bleacher Report gave the No.1 spot to the Chicago Bulls legend.
“From a cultural standpoint, nobody ever meant more to basketball than MJ,” Bleacher Report wrote. “From his signature shoe, to becoming the sport's most elite competitor, Jordan established a blueprint for the NBA superstars who followed him.
“Virtually every alpha in the modern era pulled something from Jordan. Kobe Bryant cribbed MJ's work ethic and on-court demeanor. LeBron James borrowed the image cultivation and marketing savvy.
“As for B/R's No. 1 all-time spot, there’s an argument for James and his superior scoring efficiency, passing and longevity. After all, LeBron nearly grabbed the top spot in our rankings.”
The reason why Jordan got the nod over James in this case was because he's never lost in the NBA Finals, as he holds a 6-0 record. At this point, you can go either way when debating between the two players, and picking either one shouldn't feel like the wrong answer.
Michael Jordan tops LeBron James in Bleacher Report rankings
It seems like there will always be the debate of who the best player is between Jordan and James, and it feels as if you can get a different answer from almost anybody. This year, Bleacher Report ranked James No. 2, mentioning how he's the league's all-time leader in points and minutes, and is one of four players that has four championships and MVPS.
“A genius-level passer, a dominating scorer, a flaw-free defender at his apex and the new model for durability in the NBA, James has the sheer volume, elite peak and cultural impact of a GOAT,” Bleacher Report wrote. “If he’s your No.1 of all time, you won’t find much pushback here. It’s that close between him and MJ.”
Some people would give the nod to James because of what he's been able to do on the court for so long, and it doesn't feel like he could slow down anytime soon. He's already accomplished sme of the biggest feats in the game, and the longer he keeps playing, he'll continue to break records.