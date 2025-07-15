Making dreams come true is something everyone wants to achieve. Materializing NBA dreams on the other hand is a fantasy for some, but it's a reality that can only be achieved by a select few. Here are the 10 players with the most inspiring journeys to the NBA, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

10. Andre Ingram

It wasn't long ago when Andre Ingram lit up the NBA scene, becoming one of the few silver linings for a struggling Los Angeles Lakers team. Ingram made his debut at 32 years old after a long journey into the NBA.

Graduating out of American University, none of the NBA teams called his name at the 2007 NBA Draft. As a result, Ingram tried to get into the league through the backdoor.

The American University alumnus hovered in the NBA G-League for at least a decade. He suited up for the Utah Flash, Los Angeles D-Fenders, and South Bay Lakers. Ingram also had a brief stint with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL in Australia. But while working his way into the NBA, it's worth noting that he also worked as a part-time math tutor to support his family.

9. Jonathon Simmons

Usually, NBA players come from notable basketball schools or professional leagues overseas. But in the case of Jonathon Simmons, he was a barber before embarking on a professional basketball career. Originally, Simmons' mother advised him to walk away from the game. As a result, he ended up cutting hair for various customers.

However, once the Austin Toros of the NBA G-League held an open tryout, Simmons just couldn't pass it up. He paid $150 as a registration fee, and the G-league squad was left impressed. Simmons eventually earned a call-up into the NBA, opening the doors for a four-year career in the best basketball league in the world.

After a successful stint at Harvard, Jeremy Lin went undrafted. And it was a long journey to the NBA after that. Lin played for the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA Summer League before earning a contract with the Golden State Warriors, which saw him mostly play for the Reno Bighorns at the NBA D-League.

After a brief stint in the CBA during the NBA lockout, Lin was waived by the Warriors prior to the 2011-12 season. He was claimed off waivers by the Houston Rockets, but he was only utilized for two preseason games.

In the midst of the 2011-12 season, the New York Knicks needed to shore up their backcourt after an injury to Iman Shumpert. A few more injuries and losses later, then head coach Mike D'Antoni deployed Lin into the game.

After that, Linsanity became one of the biggest NBA stories. Moreover, Lin ended up winning an NBA championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

7. Chris Boucher

It's safe to say that a peaceful home is a privilege. Unfortunately for Chris Boucher, that's something that he didn't enjoy. With his parents separating, Boucher took matters into his own hands by leaving his home, which was a tough decision considering the conditions of his neighborhood. In order to survive, the Canadian baller worked part-time at a fast-food restaurant.

Things started to change when a group of friends invited Boucher to be a part of a basketball tournament. Fortunately, school scouts were in attendance, opening the doors for his first taste of organized basketball.

Although Boucher went undrafted, after suffering a torn ACL, the Canadian prospect ended up winning two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in back-to-back fashion.

6. Nene Hilario

Growing up in Brazil, Nene Hilario was feeling the effects of poverty. While he did learn basketball at a young age, Nene wasn't privileged enough to even have the right gear to play the sport. In fact, the Brazilian prospect recalled making do with sneakers that were duct-taped. It was until his coach took notice and gifted him a pair of Jordan sneakers to play with.

A stint in the Brazilian professional league and the national team got the attention of NBA scouts, leading to his drafting in the NBA in 2002. But despite his past obstacles, the struggle didn't stop there.

Nene was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008. Against all odds, he returned to NBA action after a successful battle against the dreaded cancer becoming one of the most durable and reliable starting centers in the league.

There's no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of the toughest paths to the NBA. His parents were immigrants from Nigeria trying to settle down in Greece.

In order to make ends meet, Giannis helped his parents sell various merchandise on the streets. Playing basketball was a bit of a struggle, given that the he was limited to sharing a pair of sneakers with elder brother, Thanasis.

Around that time, Antetokounmpo was a raw prospect. In fact, he was still playing in the second division in Greece when NBA scouts were starting to take notice. Eventually, his selection at the 2013 NBA Draft opened a new chapter that changed his life.

With now more financial security, the Greek Freak was even spotted sending money to his family before a game. However, it's his humility and hard work that ultimately turned him from an unknown prospect to two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion.

Article Continues Below

LeBron James is arguably the best basketball player in the world. He is the NBA's all-time leading scorer while having four NBA championships, Finals MVPs, and NBA MVPs to his name.

However, The King didn't exactly have a smooth path into the league. While James was dubbed as the next coming of Michael Jordan as early as high school, he was also trying to survive an impoverished community.

As a teenager, the family lived day-to-day due to lack of financial stability. To make matters worse, James' father was nowhere to be found, leaving him and his mother Gloria to fend for themselves.

Fortunately, high school coach Dru Joyce II helped James alleviate his poor circumstances by becoming his father figure while providing him a home. Fast-forward to today, The King absolutely deserves his flowers as the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a four-time MVP and four-time champion.

3. DJ Mbenga

While a lot of basketball prospects were privileged enough to focus on basketball in their youth, that wasn't the case for DJ Mbenga, who was trying to escape death.

Mbenga's father was one of the targets of the Congolese government after his term was over. This led to his eventual death. Mbenga was eventually caught up in a civil war, resulting into his imprisonment while waiting for his execution.

In a set of wild circumstances, Mbenga's brother was able to bribe one of the guards, paving the way for his escape. He successfully sought political asylum in Belgium, a place that granted him citizenship.

It was also in the asylum center where Mbenga learned to play basketball at 19 years old. The 7-foot big man eventually made his presence felt in the NBA, winning two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

2. Skal Labissiere

It was in 2010 when a major earthquake struck Haiti. The calamity took the lives of at least 200,000 people. One of the survivors of that tragedy was Skal Labissiere.

Labissiere recalled his house fell apart and collapsed on him and his family, excluding his father who was outside. The tragedy prevented the 6-foot-10 big man from being able to walk for two weeks, but he gratefully survived it.

Initially, Labissiere had no means to play professional basketball in the US. However, a charity group after the earthquake served as a bridge. Labissiere eventually committed to Kentucky before becoming a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns. He continues to live out his NBA dream with the Sacramento Kings.

Jimmy Butler is easily one of the toughest superstars in the NBA. But while he continues to face challenges in the league, as he searches for his first NBA title, Butler has come a long way to get to where he is today. Although his story from becoming a bench warmer to NBA star has been breathtaking, his path to the league was a tough road that no one deserved to walk on.

The Golden State Warriors star was only 13 years old, when he was kicked out of the house by his mother because she didn't like the way he looked. Fortunately, the Lambert family took Butler in as a teenager after attempting to fend for himself alone.

Without much access to resources, Butler even had to send his National Letter of Intent to Marquette University through a fax machine at a McDonald's. Although it was a rough childhood, the six-time NBA All-Star proved that he was a champion against adversity.