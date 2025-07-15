Baron Davis had a story to share about Michael Jordan during the 2002 NBA All-Star Game, which was hilarious.

Davis appeared on a July 14 edition of the Podcast P with Paul George podcast. He explained what went down in 2002, when he tried to get the legend's autograph but to no avail.

“Jordan was cool. I remember like damn Mike is hella cool. He’s talking to everybody. He’s talking s—t to everybody. And than I was like, ‘Hey man let me get them shoes.’ And he was like, ‘No.’ I was like, ‘No?’ He had a box full of shoes, let me get a pair of shoes. He was, ‘Nah’, I was like, ‘Can you sign this?’ He was like, ‘Nah.’ So I was like, ‘You’re joking, I’ll be back at halftime.’ ‘Homie I’m going to need you to sign these shoes.’ He was like, ‘No, I’m not f—ing with you,’” Davis said at the 43:32 mark.

“I waited till the end of the game. You know how you got to sign the jersey’s and all that. So I swiped me one right in there.”

How Baron Davis played throughout NBA career

Baron Davis wasn’t even supposed to be in that All-Star game, as the NBA only added him after a Vince Carter injury. That was actually the first of his two All-Star appearances, the other in 2004.

It was Jordan’s second to last All-Star Game the other was the following one in 2003. The game was in Philadelphia as it featured Allen Iverson vs. Kobe Bryant, where Kobe won the game's MVP award.

Davis had a solid career in the NBA, playing for six teams throughout 13 years from 1999 to 2012. Throughout 835 regular-season appearances, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He shot 40.9% from the field, including 32% from beyond the arc, and 71.1% from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, he produced 18.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per contest.

While Davis had to get the autograph in a difficult way, he at least managed to get a great laugh out of it. This is certainly the case when it comes to Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players to ever play the game.