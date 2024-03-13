Kentucky basketball is one of the best college basketball programs of all time, and it is already a very attractive destination for top recruits. The Wildcats want to make it even more attractive, however, as they are launching a new NIL fund later this week. Everyone knows that NIL is the name of the game now, and Kentucky wants to dive right into it.
On-court success is still a major factor in recruiting, but NIL is might be even more important to the best recruits in the country. With a new NIL fund, Kentucky basketball should have the best of both worlds.
“Kentucky basketball is gearing up to jump head-first into NIL,” A tweet from On3 read. “The Wildcats are expected to launch an NIL fund on Thursday with the ‘purpose of making UK basketball the top NIL destination in college basketball,' per @KySportsRadio.”
Kentucky is certainly taking the right approach to NIL with this new fund. The Wildcats know what the top recruits in the country want, and they are adapting. Like it or not, NIL is how you win in college sports these days.
The Wildcats are in the midst of another good season as they are currently ranked #9 in the country. Kentucky is getting ready to begin the SEC Tournament, and in a few days, they will learn what seed they are in the NCAA Tournament.
If things go well for Kentucky basketball this week in the SEC tourney, they could find themselves with a #2 seed in the big dance. No matter what happens, they will get a favorable seed, and they will be in the national title conversation.