Mike Brown had an MVP declaration to share about Jalen Brunson following the New York Knicks' NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Brunson torched the Magic defense with his offensive talent. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 40 points, eight assists and four rebounds. He shot 16-of-27 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Brown reflected on Brunson's performance after the game, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He believes that the star guard should be the favorite to win MVP and that the league should recognize him more.

“That’s exactly what he is,” Brown said. “He has not gotten enough credit… I hope to see that more from the national guys.”

How Jalen Brunson, Knicks played against Magic

Jalen Brunson came through in a big way for Mike Brown and the Knicks, leading them to the championship game of the NBA Cup after beating the Magic.

The game was close between both teams to start as Orlando led 36-33 after the first quarter. New York responded with an excellent 38-28 display in the second period, which allowed them to control the momentum for the remainder of the contest.

Shot selection, free throws and blocks made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all three categories by making 61% of their total shots, converting 23 free throws, and blocking seven shots. It wasn't the same for the Magic as they knocked down 46% of their total chances, made 17 shots at the line and rejected three shots.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns had a strong night with 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 9-of-11 overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown, and 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. OG Anunoby came next with 24 points and six rebounds, Mikal Bridges put up 16 points and three rebounds, while Josh Hart provided 12 points and six rebounds.

New York improved to an 18-7 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, they trail the Detroit Pistons by two games.

The Knicks will look forward to the championship game of the NBA Cup on Dec. 16. They face the semifinal winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, which commences on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.