Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope did not hold back after his team's 98-84 loss at No. 25 Ole Miss. The Wildcats' second straight defeat comes after an emotional home loss to unranked Arkansas. The No. 14 team in the country is now 15-7 overall and a disappointing 4-5 in SEC play. Losing four out of its last five games has Mark Pope's program scrambling to regain its early-season form.

The first-year head coach at his alma mater explained the team's current disposition in the postgame to Kentucky basketball reporter Jack Pilgrim.

“We're in a tough spot right now as a team. We're searching for answers. … We're going to find answers. This is Kentucky. We don't do moral victories.”

The vaunted SEC is doing a number on Kentucky basketball right now

The Wildcats started the season hot with early signature wins over No. 6 Duke and No. 7 Gonzaga. Mark Pope's team then opened the SEC schedule with a very impressive victory against No. 6 Florida. The efficient performance against the Gators signaled to the rest of the conference that this squad was a legit national title contender.

And not all has been bad after that conference-opening win. Kentucky basketball has had several ranked victories since then. However, the difficulty of this schedule has begun to wear on this team, and now the Wildcats are starting to rack up the losses. While Kentucky was not favored against Ole Miss, Tuesday night's defeat was still disappointing. The Rebels overwhelmed the Wildcats from the jump, leading 54-31 at halftime.

Mark Pope's team, at times, looked like it was going to launch a furious comeback. However, Ole Miss still won this ranked clash handily. One issue that Kentucky basketball has had to endure recently is several injuries to key players. Starting point guard Lamont Butler hasn't played since the January 25 game at Vanderbilt. The grad transfer from San Diego State is a critical player for the Wildcats, who this team will need come March.

Despite the Wildcats' showing some heart in the second half against the Rebels, Mark Pope is right. This is Kentucky. There are no moral victories. Regardless of this program bringing in a new coach and players, the standards stay the same. And this team lived up to them through the first half of the season.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case over the past few weeks. With a schedule that includes three of the top four teams in the country on it, Kentucky basketball will need to regain its mojo. If this team doesn't, the losses will continue to pile up, and a once-promising first season under Mark Pope will turn into a giant disappointment.