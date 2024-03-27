A lot was put into question after the Kentucky basketball program faltered yet again in the NCAA Tournament. March Madness has not been kind to the Wildcats as of late and their most recent loss to Greg Kampe's Oakland did not help them at all. With Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard heading to the NBA Draft, another departure was expected by the college basketball world, John Calipari's. Apparently, it is not at all happening, at least for next season.
John Calipari will remain as the Kentucky basketball program's head honcho, per Matt Jones of ESPN. He will now enter the fifth year of his contract with the Wildcats which extends until 2029. However, NCAA Tournament expectations might be higher for him. This comes especially after he let Jack Gohlke and Oakland demolish his team which were led by great NBA Draft prospects, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.