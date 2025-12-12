In a chaotic Thursday night showdown, the Atlanta Falcons stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium, completing an astonishing comeback with a last-second 43-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez. Following the win, head coach Raheem Morris couldn’t hold back, as he shouted, “Call that,” into the NFL camera — a pointed message to the officials that made his frustration with the officiating clear after a flag-filled night.

Atlanta committed 19 accepted penalties, setting a franchise record and leading the NFL for the season. The team had 10 penalties in the first half alone, the most by a Falcons squad in a half since 1984. Before Thursday, Atlanta averaged just 5.6 penalties per game.

Even with the win, Morris is still under the microscope. His future with the team has become a talking point, especially with his 17-25 record over three seasons. The Falcons finished 8-9 last year and missed the playoffs. Now, at 5-9 with three games left and their playoff hopes once again over, the best they can do is match that record.

Article Continues Below

Atlanta came alive in the fourth quarter, turning around a 14-point deficit when they had just a 4.8% chance to win. They scored 15 unanswered points and picked up two crucial fumbles to finish the comeback. Rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. recorded two sacks, giving him eight on the season, a franchise rookie record. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Falcons tight end since Shannon Sharpe in 1996 to achieve over 150 yards and three scores in a game. Running back Bijan Robinson contributed 93 rushing yards on 19 carries and 82 receiving yards on eight catches. It was his fifth game of 150+ scrimmage yards this season.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 30-of-44 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins has now surpassed 150 passing yards with two touchdowns in the first half for the third straight game against Tampa Bay. David Sills made up for a costly drop with a huge catch on the game-winning drive, and the Falcons clicked on third downs late, converting four of six after an early 1-for-6 start.

With a short week now behind them, the Falcons will enjoy a mini-bye before traveling to face the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.