The Kentucky basketball program is recovering from a shocking first-round March Madness defeat against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Kentucky's 80-76 loss started their offseason early. Head Coach John Calipari reflected on the season's end and revealed his big College Basketball Transfer Portal plans.
Despite the disappointing end to the season, Calipari and Kentucky received standout production from their guards, who were instrumental to the team's attack.
Senior guard Antonio Reeves averaged a team-high 20.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, talented freshmen Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard poured in 15.2 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Nevertheless, all three guards could depart the team for the 2024 NBA Draft.
John Calipari noted this fact with reporters on Monday, claiming the team needed one of its guards back to maintain its success. Otherwise, Kentucky will “go find one” in the College Basketball Transfer Portal, per Kyle Tucker.
Calipari mentioned the team would be in the hunt for “older, talented players” and believes Kentucky is the perfect destination for a “near-draftable player.” The Wildcat Head Coach's take is fitting considering the team's history of success with transfers and the endless talent that has played professionally.
There is no doubt Calipari is eager to help the Kentucky basketball squad reload for an improved run in 2025. Yet, questions about his future with the team remain after the Wildcats' streak of early tournament exits.
Will John Calipari return for 2024-25?
The Wildcats have not made the Final Four since the 2014-15 season. They added to the slump in 2024 with their loss to the Oakland basketball squad. John Calipari expressed his deep dissatisfaction with Kentucky's showing after they earned the No. 3 seed in the South Region.
“Hurting. Our team — players, staff, their families —we're all hurting. I'm hurting for them. I'm hurting for our fans, and I know many fans out there are hurting. But I want to say: No one is hurting more than me right now,” Calipari said, per The Spun.
Kentucky has high March Madness standards, so exiting in the first round is less than ideal for the program. Calipari emphasized this in an eye-opening statement.
“My standard is we're playing to play deep into the NCAA Tournament and compete for national titles. And win national titles. I wanted this job knowing that was the case. I love this job knowing that was the case,” Calipari said.
Calipari's return to the team will untimely hedge upon Kentucky's administration. If it was up to him, he would be fired up and ready to help redeem the Wildcats' subpar showing.
“If someone says to me, ‘I'm coming back,' the first thing I'm saying is ‘Under eight months until the first game next year. Let's go. Because I want this taste out of my mouth,” Calipari claimed.
Fans can rest easy knowing the longtime head coach wants to come back. However, the team has some retooling to do before the start of the next season.
As the offseason gets underway, it will be interesting to see who returns to Kentucky and who joins through the College Basketball Transfer Portal.