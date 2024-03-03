The Kentucky basketball team picked up a crucial win over Arkansas basketball on Saturday, and it was a high scoring battle. The Razorbacks played a good game and had the Wildcats on the ropes late, but Kentucky came back and got the win. The final scored ended up being 111-102, and it was the sixth time this season that the Wildcats have eclipsed 100 points.
Kentucky basketball can score. Flat out. Their defense could certainly use some work as they did also let up over 100 points, but when they're on, it's hard to keep up. The 100-point performance from the Wildcats on Saturday night was a big one as this team has now put up over 100 points more times in a season than any other John Calipari Kentucky team. Impressive stuff.
“Kentucky's six 100+ point outings in 2023-24 are the most of Wildcat team under John Calipari,” NCAA March Madness wrote in a tweet.
With just two games remaining in the regular season, things are getting tense for Kentucky. Their SEC regular season title hopes are looking slim, but they still have a chance to win it. If they can keep scoring 100 points in games, their chances will be higher.
The Wildcats are currently in third place in the conference as they are one game back of Alabama and two games back of Tennessee. In order to win a share of the conference, Kentucky needs to win out, and they will need the Crimson Tide to lose at least once, and they will need Tennessee to lose against South Carolina. There's a lot that needs to happen, but a conference title is still in play for this team.