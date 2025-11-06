The Utah Jazz held their breath after guard Keyonte George appeared to have suffered a head injury in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

The Jazz cannot afford to lose another key player following the season-ending shoulder injury of center Walker Kessler.

George was trying to score when he collided with Ausar Thompson.

“Jazz guard Keyonte George just took a knee to the left side of his face/head after pump faking and Ausar Thompson attempting to block his shot. George just left the game after being face down on the court,” reported ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Fortunately for the Jazz, the 21-year-old George wasn't seriously hurt and returned to the game a few minutes later.