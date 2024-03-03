The Kentucky basketball team picked up a nice win at home on Saturday as they took down Arkansas basketball in a high scoring battle. Both team reached 100 points, and the Wildcats had to come back as they were in some trouble late in the game. They ended up pulling off the comeback, and Kentucky won the game 111-102.
With just two games left in the regular season, it is very unlikely that Kentucky basketball wins a share of the SEC. They are two games back of Tennessee, but they do play the Volunteers to close the season, and this Wildcats team is confident right now.
“You have to have so much supreme confidence that no one can take it away…” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the game, according to a tweet from Tristan Pharis. “The only way you get that way is if you live in the gym. I've had players live in the gym. I've not had this many that live in the gym.”
No matter what, it's going to be a tense final week of the regular season for Kentucky. The Wildcats obviously want to win the SEC regular season title, but they also want to pick up momentum as they go into the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. If they can find a way to take down Tennessee, they will certainly have a lot of momentum.
Kentucky will face Vanderbilt at home on Wednesday before hitting the road for their big regular season finale clash with the Volunteers. The Commodores have won just three games in SEC play. If the Wildcats want a chance to win the SEC, however, they will need Tennessee to lose on Wednesday on the road against South Carolina, who is ranked #18, and they will also need Alabama to lose to either #24 Florida on the road or at home against Arkansas. It should be an exciting week.