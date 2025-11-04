The USC basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Monday, defeating Cal Poly 94-64. Jacob Cofie — who transferred to the Trojans after spending the 2024-25 season with Virginia — led the way with 23 points (a career-high) and 10 rebounds. Cofie could prove to be a difference-maker for a USC squad that hopes to make a competitive run this season. After the game, Cofie was asked what he learned about the team during the win, via USC Trojans on X, formerly Twitter.

“I feel like I learned we have a really deep team,” Cofie said. “I feel like we have a lot of players that can go. We're just learning each other everyday. Our point guard play today was really good. I feel like we're going to do better.”

Jacob Cofie looking to make big impact with USC basketball

Cofie — who made his college basketball debut a season ago — averaged 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game with Virginia last year. At 6'10” and 231 pounds, Cofie is capable of making a significant impact in the paint. He's an efficient scorer who can shoot the three-ball — although, he only attempted 1.3 long balls per game last season.

He finished Monday's contest with 23 points on 9-12 shooting from the field while also connecting on his only three-point attempt.

“It feels great… You always dream to have a great game in your debut,” Cofie said of his performance. “So, I'm happy to play good today.”

Jacob Cofie and USC basketball will run it back on Tuesday night at 10 PM EST in a matchup against New Mexico State.