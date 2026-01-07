The college football transfer portal has already delivered chaos, but few developments have landed with the shock value of Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. entering his name.

“Washington QB Demond Williams is entering the transfer portal, per a source. He’ll have a do-not-contact tag on his entry.” ESPN insider Pete Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The timing made the news even more jarring. Williams had been widely viewed as the face of Washington’s program and a potential 2026 Heisman contender. Just days earlier, optimism surrounded Montlake after Williams reportedly signed a lucrative deal to remain with the Huskies.

“Demond Williams signed a deal to return to Washington last week. It will be interesting to see this unfolds with that deal at Washington in place. Sources indicated to ESPN that the deal he signed was near the top of the market.” Thamel later added on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams’ journey to Seattle began in January 2024, when he followed head coach Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington after initially signing with the Wildcats.

Over two seasons, he appeared in 26 games, starting two as a true freshman and all 13 contests in 2025. His growth was rapid. As a sophomore, Williams threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns, added 611 rushing yards and six scores, while leading the Huskies to a 9-4 record.

His final performance in purple and gold only reinforced his value. In the LA Bowl, Williams carved up Boise State Broncos for four touchdown passes in a 38-10 win, earning MVP honors. That game now appears to be his farewell, as the “do-not-contact” designation strongly suggests his next destination is already mapped out. Williams eventually addressed the decision himself on social media.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Husky Nation,” Williams noted in his statement on Instagram. “I truly enjoyed my time over the past two years and am grateful for all the memories and experiences. I have to do what is best for me and my future. After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal.”

For Washington, the loss is massive. Williams was expected to anchor the Huskies’ Big Ten title push and provide continuity in an increasingly volatile era. Now, the program must pivot quickly, while Williams enters the portal as arguably the most coveted QB available, alongside names like Sam Leavitt.

For Washington, it marks the abrupt end of an era and the beginning of a defining offseason search as Jedd Fisch will have to look for answers at quarterback.