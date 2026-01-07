The Athletics’ planned move to Las Vegas encountered an unexpected obstacle Tuesday, as a key branding effort tied to the relocation hit a legal roadblock.

The franchise, currently playing its home games in West Sacramento while preparing for a permanent relocation to Las Vegas in 2028, was denied federal trademark protection for proposed team names connected to the new market. The ruling arrived during a critical transition period as the organization works to establish its identity ahead of the move.

According to an Associated Press report published on ESPN.com, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the Athletics’ application after determining that the proposed names lacked sufficient distinctiveness when paired with a geographic identifier. Specifically, the USPTO denied requests to trademark both “Las Vegas Athletics” and “Vegas Athletics.”

Regulators concluded that the nickname “Athletics” was overly generic within the context of sports branding, even when tied to a specific city. In its ruling, the USPTO stated that the name could be confused with other athletic activities and organizations, limiting its ability to function as a unique commercial identifier.

The decision gives the franchise three months to appeal or submit additional evidence demonstrating that the name carries secondary meaning derived from the club’s long-standing Major League Baseball history. If the Athletics are unable to meet that threshold, federal trademark protections tied to future merchandising and branding could be restricted.

Despite the setback, the Athletics’ relocation timeline remains unchanged. Construction continues on a $2 billion ballpark project on the Las Vegas Strip, with public funding secured and private investment negotiations ongoing.

The organization has also taken steps to stabilize its on-field product during the transition. Recent relocation-related moves include long-term contract extensions for Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, and Brent Rooker, along with the acquisition of Jeff McNeil. Those efforts signal a commitment to competitiveness under manager Mark Kotsay as the franchise navigates its interim years.

While the trademark ruling introduces a layer of uncertainty, the Athletics continue to push forward with their relocation plans, balancing branding challenges, roster construction, and heightened league scrutiny ahead of their anticipated debut in Las Vegas.