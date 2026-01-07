Age is really just a construct for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James has defied logic with his level of play at 41 years old. While most people his age are dealing with physical problems and medical bills, the four-time MVP has continued to soar high and gallantly compete.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, James once again showed why time has not slowed him down. In the third quarter, he stole the ball and went all the way for the windmill slam, wowing the crowd at Smoothie King Center.

LeBron James turns back the clock with a vintage fastbreak WINDMILL SLAM ⏰💥 We sure he's 41 years old? 😅pic.twitter.com/8p9Ni5d1XC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

As Jay-Z's song, “What More Can I Say,” stated: “There's never been a player this good for this long.”

If that song will not be used to open the future 50-part documentary series about James, then there is really no hope for humanity.

Article Continues Below

It is hard to overstate how impressive LBJ remains at this point of his legendary career. While he has suffered injuries in recent years, he continues to play at a high level when fully healthy. He has always prided in taking care of his body, even working out with young stars in Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

The Lakers went on to defeat the Pelicans, 111-103, for their third straight win.

James finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in another all-around performance. Luka Doncic also scored 30 points, while adding 10 assists and two steals.

Los Angeles improved to 23-11, while New Orleans fell to 8-30.

The Lakers will face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.