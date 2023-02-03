Former Kentucky point guard and NBA champion Rajon Rondo is working to join the coaching staff of head basketball coach John Calipari, according to a Friday report from On3 writer Jack Pilgrim.

Rajon Rondo averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in 68 games played in two seasons under then-Kentucky basketball head coach Tubby Smith. He made it as far as the regional finals in the 2005 NCAA tournament before he was drafted by the Phoenix Suns and traded to the Boston Celtics on draft night in 2006.

Rondo worked through practice for a day and sat courtside with the Chicago Bulls’ Summer League team after he agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal with Chicago the same month. He ran dribble handoffs and talked to players even after media entered in the last 15 minutes, staying with the team as did some stretching and free throw shooting and filed out to take the bus back to the team hotel, wrote Bulls.com writer Sam Smith.

The Bulls won the Summer League championship that year, taking a roster that featured now-Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a back-and-forth battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though Wolves guard Tyus Jones took home the MVP award before the game, Chicago won it all after the game finally ended with a turnaround jump shot from guard Denzel Valentine in the final seconds.

Rajon Rondo will have the potential to join former Wildcat and Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis, who joined as a student assistant in the past semester, Pilgrim wrote. The 5-foot-10-inch guard played for three seasons with two different NBA teams, earning most of his time with the Suns from 2016-18. Ulis averaged 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 132 games played and 58 games.

Ulis highlighted his NBA career with a buzzer-beating step-back shot over then Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas for a win in the Footprint Center. He would finish the night with 20 points over Boston, 14 away from the career-high he scored against the Houston Rockets one month later.