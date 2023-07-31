Nike continues to release retro versions of their athletes' sneakers and it's come with a heap of success. As Nike's latest lifetime athlete, it's no surprise that Kevin Durant and his brand are seeing a similar resurgence. Early August, fans will have a chance to grab one of the earliest models in his 16-shoe signature line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Kevin Durant first debuted the Nike Zoom KD 3 in 2010 just three years into his NBA career. It was the first of Durant's sneakers to feature Nike Flywire technology and a lower cut. The upcoming release will pay homage to Durant's original home in Oklahoma City and pays tribute to his nickname “EasyMoneySniper” with this “Easy Money” colorway.

Official Look at the upcoming Nike Zoom KD 3 Retro "Easy Money" 💸 pic.twitter.com/SU5X8t0tz8 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) July 18, 2023

NEW LOOKS: Nike Zoom KD 3 "Easy Money"

Releasing Aug. 9th 💰 pic.twitter.com/rw2ZTjse6m — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 29, 2023

The shoes are filled with personal details and nods to the money theme. The official color code reads Light Silver/Blue Jay-Steam-Mineral Spruce-Metallic Copper. The shoes' uppers are brushed with light silver with a greenish money tint to it. The colors extend through the tongue with the laces featuring reflective hits on them. Subtle orange pops on the Flywire pay tribute to the Thunder and now, Phoenix Suns. The Nike Zoom outsole is that same icy green color.

Some finer details include four copper “coins” on the heels of the shoes, each inscribed individually with “K-D-3-5”. The blue Swoosh features “100” written all over it, similar to the blue strip on a hundred dollar bill. The inside of the tongue features a check with a Kevin Durant signature in copper. The insoles may be one of the coolest details, painted with graphics of Durant's face on $35 bills. Nike clearly took their time with crafting these and they'll be a great pickup for any KD collector. Check out SneakerFiles for more detailed photos.

The shoes are set to drop on August 9, 2023 on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. The price tag is set at $130, but the price of these will probably rise in the aftermarket. What do you think of these, would you grab a pair?