The Toronto Blue Jays sit atop the American League East. Even though there is pressure on the team to contend, they were quiet at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Toronto acquired Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians and Ty France from the Minnesota Twins. However, it was the addition of Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles that made history.

Dominguez is a veteran reliever who spent the last year in Baltimore after the Philadelphia Phillies traded him. This is the second consecutive MLB trade deadline where he found himself on a new team before July 31. However, the move sending Dominguez from the Orioles to the Blue Jays is unlike any other deal this year. It occurred during a doubleheader between both teams.

Dominguez finished Tuesday's doubleheader with a 1-1 record, despite the fact that Baltimore won both games. He went from watching the fist game in the Orioles' bullpen to pitching for the Blue Jays in the second one. According to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, a move like Dominguez's has only happened one other time in league history.

“OK, here’s the deal. We only know of one other player who can make that claim,” Stark said. “On May 30, 1922, Max (Killing Me Softly) Flack started for the Cubs in right field in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cardinals … and then started in right for the Cardinals in Game 2 (and even got a hit against the team he started the day with).”

Tuesday was likely a whirlwind of a day for Dominguez. He walked down one hallway at Camden Yards and ended up on a new team. However, chaotic it was, the Blue Jays hope that he and Bieber can have a big impact on the team. Toronto is riding momentum into what they hope will be their first playoff berth since 2023.

The MLB trade deadline is one of the most exciting times of the years. More often than not, fans point to the July 31 deadline as the day when the World Series was won or lost. The Blue Jays hope that Dominguez and their other additions are what they need to get over the hump and bring a trophy home.