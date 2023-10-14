Phoenix Suns‘ star forward Kevin Durant has always been a vocal supporter of the fight against cancer and never hesitates to use his massive platform to help spread awareness about the cause. In 2000, Kevin Durant lost his Aunt Pearl to lung cancer. Fulfilling his promise to her, Durant pays tribute each year with a specialized pair of Nike ‘Aunt Pearl' sneakers to honor her memory. This year's pair will take shape in the Nike Zoom KD 3. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

In 2012, Kevin Durant decided to design an all-pink colorway of the Nike Zoom KD 4 in association with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to pay tribute to his late Aunt Pearl. Durant and Nike have upheld the tradition each year since and we've seen 12 iterations of the sneakers thus far. While each one of Kevin Durant's new signature models eventually receives the pink treatment, this year's edition will throw it back to a shoe Durant wore before the tradition started.

Closer Look at the Nike KD 3 "Aunt Pearl" https://t.co/cnvAsu0ULn pic.twitter.com/azctX5RDqb — HNTRISM magazine (@hntrism) October 7, 2023

The color code for this beautiful all-pink silhouette will read Medium Soft Pink, White, and Lotus Pink. The shoes will feature Nike's signature flywire technology through the upper and a large white Nike swoosh on the sides. The laces and lining are done in Lotus Pink and we see the Kay Yow Cancer Fund logo on one of the tongues. The shoes are finished by a white midsole and outsole, along with a Kevin Durant/Aunt Pearl emblem on the back heel. Check out this official description of the shoes from Nike.com:

“Aunt Pearl is always in KD’s heart, wherever he goes, no matter what heights hoops takes him to. She is a part KD’s inspiration, a beacon of light who pushed him to be the best he could be. Her everlasting love and legacy will live on forever, through her nephew and the Durant family. This special all-pink design honors Aunt Pearl, who passed away from lung cancer in 2000, but inspires us all to continue to fight to find a cure. Created in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.”

Where to Buy Nike Zoom KD 3 ‘Aunt Pearl'

The Nike Zoom KD 3 ‘Aunt Pearl' will be releasing on October 27, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Nike.com. The shoes will be available in full women's and men's sizing and should also see a drop on Nike SNKRS app. They'll come with a retail price tag of $130, making these an extremely affordable and stylish option for fans of the Kevin Durant Nike shoes.

All in all, this ‘Aunt Pearl' colorway works perfect on the Nike KD 3 and it's fun to see Nike bring back some of Durant's old sneakers from his days back in Oklahoma City. What do you think of these – will you be adding these to your Aunt Pearl collection?