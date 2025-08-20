Contract talks between Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos appear to be moving along quietly, while other NFL pass-rush stars remain at odds with their teams. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Bonitto has acknowledged that he wants an extension, noting that the rising pass rusher market plays in his favor after players like T.J. Watt secured record-setting contracts. Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson are also expected to drive those numbers even higher once they finalize their deals.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed earlier this month that Bonitto was next in line for an extension following the massive agreements for Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen. While there doesn’t seem to be much urgency from the outside, Bonitto insisted that the Broncos have kept him a priority throughout negotiations. The linebacker also highlighted the work of his agent, Tory Dandy, praising the communication between both sides and expressing confidence that a deal will eventually get done, even if the timing remains unclear.

The linebacker returned to full practice this week after missing time with a bone spur in his foot. He first felt discomfort during an August 7 joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers and exited after two series in a preseason game. Despite the setback, Bonitto managed to disrupt three straight plays against San Francisco, earning praise from Payton for his ability to bend low and explode off the line.

After undergoing a minor procedure to remove the spur, Bonitto said he feels better and is working his way back into rhythm. Payton called the operation straightforward, while teammate Pat Surtain predicted that Bonitto could “break the market” with his next deal.

“It's just going to keep going up and up with the guys that are still needing to be signed,’’ Bonitto said, according to the Denver Post. “And just the position that I’m in (with) last year and the confidence that I feel I’m going to put myself in this year. So it’s just kind of in my favor right now.”

Still, Bonitto stressed that while the edge rusher market works in his favor, his main focus is competing for a championship and leaving the business side to the team.

Bonitto remains under contract for one more season with a salary of $5.3 million. Although he admitted he would like to have a new deal finalized before the season opener against Tennessee, he downplayed the importance of the timing, reiterating that his priority is helping the Broncos chase a title.