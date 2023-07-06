Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is one of the NBA's most popular players. He has 20.8 million followers on Twitter.

Durant is very active on the app. He mentions critics and argues with them in tweets. Thursday, he issued a challenge for fans to find him on Threads, an app from Mark Zuckerberg to lure users away from Twitter.

On threads with the burner. Come find me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2023

Threads has reportedly received 30 million sign-ups. The app released Wednesday night and is looking to capitalize on complaints over Twitter, which has made changes to verification and the amount of posts people can view.

Kevin Durant should be one of the most popular users. Nobody has seemed to find his burner yet, but that could change.

Here is what Durant said when someone responded to his tweet.

I lack maturity https://t.co/Y9eZo2TCQI — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2023

Durant also used this photo to introduce himself on Threads. His team, the Suns even posted about Durant's burner.

Durant was traded to the Suns in February. He and the team were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, but they were the only team that took Denver to six games.

The Suns re-tooled this offseason and traded for guard Bradley Beal, who is a three-time All-Star. Phoenix also improved its bench, signing Keita Bates-Diop and Durant's former teammate, Yuta Watanabe, among others.

The Suns hired Frank Vogel, who coached the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship. Vogel said at his introductory press conference Durant is excited to guard in his defensive scheme.

“I really love how Devin (Booker) and Kevin compete on the defensive end,” Vogel said. “…(Durant) wants to get after it on both sides of the ball, he feels like that’s something that really gets him going on the other end. And I love that.”