ESPN personality Stephen A Smith was quick to jump on the Threads bandwagon, as he's already announced to the world that he is now on the app that many people view as the one that will render Twitter irrelevant.

“Maybe y’all will be nicer to me about my hairline on here? Haaaaaa,” Stephen A. Smith wrote for his very first post on Threads.

Stephen A. Smith’s first Threads post 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RsemO6sHv5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 6, 2023

There is seemingly an exodus of social media users from Twitter to Threads, though, Stephen A Smith and many others still keep their Twitter accounts running.

Regardless of which channel you are following Mr. Smith, you are guaranteed a constant supply of hot takes, whether you like them or not. (Smith just obliterated the Los Angeles Angels with one blistering opinion.) Threads is still in its nascent stage, but given his already large base of fans, it's not hard to imagine Stephen A. Smith gaining a huge number of followers. Well, at the time of this writing, he already has over 22,000 followers on Threads.

Stephen A Smith isn't the only big-time sports media personality to head over to Threads. Others like NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, and NHL insider Frank Servalli of the Daily Faceoff have also shared their newly established Threads platforms. Many others are expected to follow suit.

As mentioned earlier, Threads is believed to be the next big thing in social media and one that is positioned to seriously rival Elon Musk's Twitter. Threads is a product of Meta, which also owns Instagram.