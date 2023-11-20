Kevin Durant was ecstatic after Max Abmas put away Louisville with a single shot as the Texas basketball squad improve their record.

Madison Square Garden and its lights can definitely be too much for a young basketball star. But, Max Abmas is unlike any other college player. He slayed the Louisville basketball program and put them away with a single game-winning shot. The Texas basketball star got a lot of hyped reactions online but none is more important than when Kevin Durant outlined his feelings on the shot.

“MAX CALLED GAME @TexasMBB” was how Kevin Durant expressed his excitement for Max Abmas after lifting the Texas basketball squad to a four-win record.

He only left 0.4 seconds on the clock for the Louisville basketball team to respond. This was not enough time for them after Abmas knocked down the fadeaway to send them home.

This was not a fluke of a shot as well. He was entrusted to play a full 38 minutes such that the Texas basketball team benefitted from his elite playmaking and leadership. This only got him 14 points and two dimes but his intangibles were unmatched. It allowed his teammates like Kadin Shedrick to get 27 points and grab nine boards.

Brock Cunningham was also peaking at the right time for the Texas basketball squad. He assisted his teammates on three plays, cleaned the glass up nine times, and got eight points. But, this all culminated with Abmas hitting a shot of a lifetime to help their March Madness hopes well and healthy. The true challenge comes next as they hope to triumph over the UConn basketball squad in their next matchup.