North Carolina Central has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit following the passing of former Eagles basketball player Devin Butts. According to the Charlotte Observer, a lawsuit filed this week in Durham County claims that NCCU did not provide proper medical supervision during an offseason practice and lacked adequate emergency protocols.

Butts, 22, collapsed during an offseason workout and suffered cardiac arrest, as reported by friends and witnesses. A teammate performed CPR until emergency responders arrived, but Butts was hospitalized in critical condition and tragically passed away on May 5, 2023.

The suit centers around the death of 22-year-old Butts, who collapsed during a voluntary offseason workout and suffered cardiac arrest. According to the lawsuit, on the night of April 30, 2023, Butts and three North Carolina Central basketball teammates entered McDougald-McLendon Arena through a side door that had been left unlocked. The group was participating in voluntary activities, playing one-on-one and shooting baskets without any coaches or school officials present.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 1, Butts collapsed on the court following a sudden cardiac event. His teammates called 911 five minutes later, at 12:35 a.m., as there was no automated external defibrillator (AED) available and no staff present to assist. Emergency responders arrived at 12:48 a.m. and managed to restart his heart, but the delay caused critical oxygen deprivation to his brain.

Butts was hospitalized at Duke University Hospital in critical condition and tragically passed away on May 5, 2023. The lawsuit claims the delay in emergency response and the lack of proper protocols contributed to his death.

“Devin was denied essential, life-saving medical treatment that more likely than not would have restored his heart beat to a normal sinus rhythm and mitigated consequences of his cardiac event,” the lawsuit said.

North Carolina Central issued a statement about the passing of Butts in 2023, which featured a quote from Eagles basketball coach LeVelle Moton.

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community. Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

As of this writing, the university has yet to comment on the lawsuit.