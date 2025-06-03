The University of Florida made a big change this summer when it poached former University of Michigan president Santa Ono to come be the president in Gainesville. The move was announced back in early May, and all indications were that Ono was coming to represent the blue and orange as the new head of the university.

In the words of Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friend.

The Florida Board of Governors rejected the hire of Ono, with 10 of the 16 voters rejecting the move, according to David Jesse of The Chronicle of Higher Education.

“BREAKING: The Florida higher education system Board of Governors rejects the hiring of Santa Ono as University of Florida president. Vote was 6 yes, 10 no,” Jesse reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier leads the team out of the tunnel prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
4-star DB chooses Florida football over Alabama, Florida StateScotty White ·
Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odoms is fired up about his team's MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup against Florida A&M
Former Norfolk State head coach gets huge NFL opportunityRandall Barnes ·
Leilani Armenta, Jackson State's first woman football player, has entered the transfer portal after a history-making journey.
Jackson State football’s Leilani Armenta lands huge pro opportunityRandall Barnes ·
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart listens to a question from the media during the coaches Peach Bowl press conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. Ceb Peachbowl Coaches Kwr 05
Georgia football AD makes big request for hypothetical 16-team CFPScotty White ·
Florida A&M's pivotal matchup against Mississippi Valley State is moving to Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.
Huge Florida A&M matchup moves to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz StadiumRandall Barnes ·
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Oregon lands 4-star defensive lineman over Tennessee, ClemsonLorenzo J Reyna ·

Florida had been dead set on Ono being the one to take the reins as the head of the Gators, and everything throughout the search for a new president pointed in his direction. The school will now have to return to searching for someone to replace former president Ben Sasse, who stepped down after less than two years in that seat due to the health of his wife.

Ono was the only primary candidate in Florida's search, so it's unclear where it will turn to from here. The University of Florida Board of Trustees had already unanimously voted in favor of Ono's hire in late May.

Ono had been the president at the University of Michigan since July of 2022 after spending time at the University of Cincinnati and the University of British Columbia.

The next few weeks or months will be critical for the University of Florida. Former president Kent Fuchs is currently serving as the interim president, but this is a hire that the Gators will want to have squared away by the time the first semester of 2025-26 and the football season rolls around.