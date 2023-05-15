The recent Texas basketball transfer, Max Abmas, had words for his supporters as he goes to the Big 12 conference.

“I’m big on controlling what you can control. I know I can control my work ethic, [and] how much time I put in the gym. That way, when the lights come on, I can go out there and show what I’ve been working on,” Abmas said, via The Athletic’s Brian Hamilton.

Abmas, who came to the Texas basketball program as a transfer portal signing, has not been shy to share his goal to take the team to new heights. With this, he has been putting in extra time in the gym in order to improve and match the NBA-caliber talent in the Big 12 conference that he will face in Texas.

“It’s a gauntlet, night in and night out. Playing against these stronger, faster, longer, athletic guys, they’re more of your prototype NBA-type bodies. That’s what scouts want to see. I know how much time I put into the gym. I know the things I’m capable of,” Abmas stressed.

Starting his career in Oral Roberts, Max Abmas has averaged 20.8 points. He had a 43.7 percent field goal shooting and a 38.8 percent 3-point field goal percentage for his career. After Oral Roberts lost in the first round against Duke, Abmas decided to enter the transfer portal.

The senior is now set to play near his hometown of Rockwall, Texas. The Texas Longhorns notably finished only second in the Big 12 conference and lost in the Elite Eight during the NCAA tournament. For Texas basketball, Abmas’ transfer aims to push the team for a deeper NCAA March Madness tournament run. A Big 12 conference championship is also in their sights this year.