The UConn basketball team is going to be challenged during its non-conference schedule as head coach Dan Hurley is not shying away from marquee matchups. The Huskies already had an incredibly difficult slate lined up, and then they went and added in a couple more on Wednesday just for good measure. UConn will take on Kansas on the road next season and it will also play Florida at Madison Square Garden.

On December 2nd, the UConn basketball team will head to Phog Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas. That is going to be an incredible atmosphere, and the Jayhawks will return the favor in 2026 with a game in Connecticut.

“The UConn men's basketball team has agreed to a home-and-home series with Kansas, set to begin on the road in the 2025-26 season,” UConn announced on Wednesday. “The Huskies and Jayhawks will square off in Lawrence on Dec. 2, 2025 with a return game in Connecticut on a date to be determined in 2026.”

One week later, the Huskies will look to get revenge against Florida. The Gators ended UConn's hopes of a three-peat by knocking them out of the NCAA Tournament this past season, and then Florida went all the way to capture the title. The two teams will meet up on December 9th in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Sqaure Garden in New York City.

“ESPN Events has announced that the UConn men's basketball team will return to the Jimmy V Classic for the 2025 iteration on December 9 at Madison Square Garden,” UConn also announced on Wednesday. “The Huskies will battle Florida in a match-up of the last three national champions and a rematch of a 2025 NCAA Second Round thriller. The other match-up in the doubleheader at MSG will feature BYU and Clemson at 6:30 p.m., while the Huskies and Gators will tip at 9 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN.”

Now, the UConn basketball non-conference schedule is even more loaded than it already was. In fact, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein called it the best non-conference schedule in UConn history.

Article Continues Below

“Dan Hurley has put together the best non-conference schedule in THE HISTORY OF UCONN BASKETBALL,” Rothstein said in a post.

Here is what the Huskies have lined up for next season:

BYU (Nov. 15th, TD Garden, Boston)

Arizona (Nov. 19th)

Illinois (MSG, Nov. 28th)

At Kansas (Dec. 2nd)

Florida (MSG, Jimmy V Classic, Dec. 9th)

Texas (Dec. 12th)

No doubt about it, UConn is going to be challenged. When the postseason rolls around, the Huskies are not going to have to think about whether or not they have been battle-tested.