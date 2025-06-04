With the New York Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau, speculation is growing as to who will be his replacement. Although there hasn't been any buzz about the potential of UConn head coach Dan Hurley showing interest in the job, the two-time NCAA champion broke his silence about the head coach opening in New York.

Hurley only needed five words to explain his thoughts about the rumors swirling around the Knicks. The 52-year-old head coach seemingly is not interested in the role, as he doesn't want to be in the rumor mill like he was last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant.

“Not another summer of that.”

Before the Lakers ultimately hired JJ Redick, rumors spread that Dan Hurley was interested in the role. There were reports claiming that Los Angeles even offered him a contract. Instead, Hurley remained with the Connecticut basketball team after agreeing to a six-year, $50 million extension. He's set to be with the Huskies through the 2029-30 season.

Article Continues Below

So, New York might have to cross Dan Hurley off their list of potential candidates. The odds are subject to change, but the six betting favorites to land the Knicks job are Johnnie Bryant (+240), Kenny Atkinson (+400), Mike Budenholzer (+950), Patrick Ewing (+950), Sam Cassell (+950), and James Borrego (+950).

The Knicks' future is hanging in the balance, as the team is also rumored to make some possible trades to change up the roster. Karl-Anthony Towns has become a popular name in the rumor mill, as there's speculation that he doesn't bring enough to the table defensively to help New York reach the NBA Finals.

As for Dan Hurley, he's currently enjoying the offseason recruiting players to play for UConn. The Huskies experienced an early exit in the March Madness Tournament. So, Hurley is going to have to find a way to put together a team to go on a deeper run next year.