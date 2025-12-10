The Pittsburgh Pirates stayed aggressive at the Winter Meetings after Kyle Schwarber’s blockbuster reunion with the Philadelphia Phillies became one of the week’s defining moments. With that pursuit gone, the Pirates didn’t slow down. Their posture had already shifted earlier in the offseason when they traded Johan Oviedo for top-100 outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, a move that signaled a broader plan to retool with both upside and immediacy. Now, under the lights of the Meetings, that urgency has turned toward major-league help. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Pirates reached out to the Tampa Bay Rays about Brandon Lowe, showing a clear push to add left-handed power before the market shifts again. It felt decisive. It felt calculated. And it underscored that missing on Schwarber didn’t soften their ambition: it intensified it.

Brandon Lowe brings the exact profile Pittsburgh wants. For starters, he’s a two-time All-Star for Tampa Bay, earning selections in 2019 and 2025. Last season, he posted a .256/.307/.477 slash line with 31 home runs and 83 RBI, proving his bat still carries game-shifting weight when healthy. In addition, his power, patience, and postseason-tested presence offer the kind of balance the Pirates have been missing. Together, all of it fits the middle of a lineup craving a stabilizing force.

A Rays pivot with real stakes for the Pirates

The Rays remain in control of any talks. They operate patiently. They evaluate every angle. Even so, Morosi’s report confirms that Lowe’s name is circulating, and Tampa Bay is at least listening. With that, his production and contract give them leverage. And the Pirates know that window won’t stay open for long.

Meanwhile, the Pirates offseason already made noise with their Kyle Schwarber pursuit and their Garcia acquisition. Now, they’re aiming for impact again. Brandon Lowe checks their boxes for power, experience, and lineup presence. He fits their timeline. He fits their need.

So the question lingers: If the Pirates keep pressing, and the Rays keep listening, could this become the bold Winter Meetings swing that defines Pittsburgh’s offseason?