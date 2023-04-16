Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings will have plenty of support when they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series.

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the series between the Kings and Warriors, and for good reason. It is Sacramento’s first postseason appearance in 16 years–which was previously the longest drought in major North American sports–and so many fans are eagerly waiting to see the team get some playoff basketball after more than a decade and half of absence in the said stage.

With that said, even the team’s legends made sure that they are in attendance to cheer for Sacramento. Kings greats such as Vlade Divac, Jason Williams, Brad Miller, Jason Thompson, Harold Pressley and Bobby Jackson have all been spotted in Golden 1 Center ahead of the contest, per Sean Cunningham of FOX 40.

Other celebrities such as Barry Bonds and 50 Cent are also present to watch what many anticipates to be an epic battle.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only the team’s greats and celebrity fans who have shown excitement for the Kings. Plenty of fans fell in line and waited outside the arena in massive anticipation for Game 1.

Kings fans are waiting patiently to enter Golden 1 Center ahead of their first playoff game in 17 years 🙌 (via @thekingsherald)pic.twitter.com/FyH9VXD2lr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

The Warriors will have to learn to shut out the noise in Game 1 since we’re pretty sure it’s going to be really loud in Sacramento. But hey, who can blame the fans? They have waited for this for so long, and so they are going to make the most of it.

It’s definitely nice to see the Kings have some playoff basketball, though. The fanbase deserves it.