Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been upgraded on the injury report ahead of Monday's game vs the Cavaliers.

Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox received some good news regarding his right ankle sprain. Fox has been upgraded from “out” to “doubtful” on the NBA's latest injury report. Fox and the Kings are set to square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a home game Monday at 10 PM ET.

UPDATE: De'Aaron Fox is reportedly expected to return Monday.

UPDATE: De'Aaron Fox is ACTIVE and will play tonight vs. the Cavs, per @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick 🙌 https://t.co/7ZOi6kWzHw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

It is a happily welcome return to the lineup for Fox, as the Kings are looking to get something going this season. Sacramento is currently 4-4 thus far in this early NBA season. The Kings have incredibly high hopes for this season after a fantastic 2023 campaign. Sacramento finished 48-34, which was good enough for 3rd place in the Western Conference. A tough first-round matchup against the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors saw the Kings lose in seven games, but there was a lot to be proud of.

Kings looking to emerge victorious Monday

Now, Sacramento will have to try and find that magic again. De'Aaron Fox's ankle injury has slowed them down a bit to start the season, but there isn't need to worry just yet. With a healthy Fox and Domantas Sabonis paired together again in the Kings starting lineup, the league could be in trouble.

Injuries are a burden to every NBA team, but when a star goes down, it's even harder to keep a team held together. While Fox is still doubtful for tonight, his status upgrade means that the Kings should be set to get rolling very soon.

The Cavaliers have struggled a bit in this young NBA season as well. They're just 4-5 through their first nine games after an impressive 2023 season. Led by Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland finished 51-31, which put them at 4th in the Eastern Conference. Like the Kings, the Cavs were another top seed to be upset in the first round, this time by the New York Knicks.

The Kings and Cavaliers are in very similar positions so far this season. Two teams who perhaps overachieved last year are both trying to prove that they belong at the top of their conferences. With De'Aaron Fox set to make his return very soon, things are looking bright for the Kings ahead.