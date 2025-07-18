The Sacramento Kings have reportedly emerged as a potential landing spot for free agent guard Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer during a recent livestream of Bleacher Report’s Latest NBA Offseason Rumors | Insider Notebook.

Fischer noted that both the Kings and the New York Knicks are among the teams still in the mix for Simmons, who remains unsigned as the offseason progresses.

“For Ben Simmons the two teams we’re hearing for him still in the mix are Sacramento and New York,” Fischer said. “We are still anticipating the Kings to be bringing in another veteran guard and Ben Simmons is on that list of potential targets in addition to Russell Westbrook, to Malcolm Brogdon. And I think he’d make an interesting addition there.”

Simmons, 28, spent the 2024–25 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets and later the Los Angeles Clippers following a midseason move. Over 51 games, he averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 52% from the field in 22 minutes per game.

Earlier in the offseason, Simmons had also been linked to the Golden State Warriors as a possible depth option, though no deal materialized.

His limited production was consistent with recent seasons that have been plagued by injuries and role fluctuations, but teams continue to monitor the former All-Star’s potential as a defensive playmaker and secondary facilitator.

Kings linked to Ben Simmons as they explore veteran guard market

Article Continues Below

The Kings have been actively exploring the veteran guard market this offseason. In addition to signing Dennis Schroder earlier in free agency, Sacramento’s front office is reportedly still evaluating further additions to bolster its guard rotation and lineup flexibility.

Fischer further speculated on potential fits around the league but reiterated Sacramento and New York as the most viable destinations at this stage.

“I personally think Ben Simmons would be interesting in Minnesota, but I haven’t heard if they have interest in him,” Fischer said. “The two teams that we can report that have ongoing interest in Ben Simmons are Sacramento and New York, that’s the last word we got as we’re leaving Las Vegas. So generally speaking, the Kings [are] still a player in the veteran guard market and you can absolutely put Ben Simmons in that conversation even though he’s obviously more of a hybrid player than Malcolm Brogdon, than Westbrook, than Chris Paul.”

Simmons, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive First Team selection, was originally selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft. His career trajectory has shifted significantly since his peak seasons in Philadelphia, but interest in his services suggests that teams still see potential value in his skill set — particularly as a versatile defender and secondary ball-handler.

No deal appears imminent, but with the Kings looking to add another experienced guard and Simmons still available, Sacramento remains a team to watch in the coming weeks.