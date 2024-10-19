INGLEWOOD, CA — Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan became one of the first players to experience the all new Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings dropped their game to the Clippers, falling to 0-5 in preseason play. The game came one night after DeRozan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Lonzo Ball made his return to the court after a two-year absence due to injuries.

Despite the Kings loss, however, DeMar DeRozan was definitely impressed with what he'd seen by both the Intuit Dome and Lonzo Ball's return.

DeMar DeRozan reacts to Lonzo Ball's return to Bulls lineup

On Wednesday night, Lonzo Ball officially stepped foot onto an NBA court for action for the first time in over two years. Ball's last appearance came on January 14, 2022, when the Bulls took on the Golden State Warriors.

Lonzo Ball finished his debut with 10 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 15 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 2-or-4 from beyond the arc.

The last time Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game, Donovan Mitchell was still a member of the Utah Jazz, Jalen Brunson was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Domantas Sabonis was still a member of the Indiana Pacers, and Carmelo Anthony was still in the NBA as a part of the Los Angeles Lakers.

A lot has changed since then, but Ball has continued to fight through his countless surgeries and rehabs DeMar DeRozan says he watched Lonzo Ball's preseason debut and immediately texted him to congratulate him on his performance.

“It was amazing,” DeRozan told ClutchPoints after the Kings lost to the Clippers. “I texted him and I just told him I was happy to see him out there. I know how hard he worked, I know how much he put into it. I know how special of a player he was.”

Ball was awarded the game ball after his return Wednesday, with his Bulls teammates celebrating his game in the locker room following the game.

Although DeRozan couldn't be there to witness it, he expressed gratitude that he could to spend time with Ball and and excitement at what's to come.

“I'm honored to have the privilege to be able to play with him during that time,” DeRozan said of Lonzo Ball to ClutchPoints. “I think moreso than anything, it meant the world to me just to see him out there playing, smiling, happy. That's what it's all about.”

In his second game back on Friday night, Lonzo Ball recorded 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes off the Bulls bench. He's expected to be a fixture in the Bulls rotation going into the regular season, but he'll be built up slowly given how much time he's missed.

DeMar DeRozan on the Intuit Dome in Inglewood

Aside from Lonzo Ball's highly anticipated return, DeMar DeRozan and his Sacramento Kings became the second team in the NBA to play at the LA Clippers new home in Inglewood, California.

After nearly a decade of planning and officially three years since the groundbreaking, the Clippers opened their doors to the Intuit Dome in August. Usher kicked off the festivities with a concert, and the Clippers will officially kick off regular season on October 23rd against the Phoenix Suns.

The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, however, got a preseason taste of the new arena that DeRozan called amazing.

“Just me being from here, knowing what was around here,” DeRozan said. “To have SoFi Stadium right next door, then you got he Intuit Dome. I never would've imagined that Inglewood would be looking like this. So it's amazing, it's great for the city, it's great for sports to be able to come in and see kind of like the future of arenas.”

DeRozan also said the road locker room inside Intuit Dome was likely the best road locker room in the entire NBA.

Kings head coach Mike Brown joined Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd in praising the arena.

“It's beautiful,” Jason Kidd said on Monday night. “To be able to practice here yesterday and have shootaround here, they did an incredible job. I think the Clippers fans should be happy. I think when you look at the fan experience, it's gonna be like no other, so it's exciting to be the first visiting team here tonight to experience that.”

“Oh man, it looks fantastic,” Mike Brown added. “Obviously, I still get lost. It's so big and spacious. But it seems like its as advertised.”

Both coaches likened “The Wall” of the arena to a student section in college, which is essentially what Steve Ballmer was going for. The show has been great for preseason basketball, but the team says they're saving the full unveil of the arena and the Halo Board for opening night against the Suns.

“Once we get in there a little bit more, get a little bit more comfortable,” James Harden said. “But I'm just excited about the whole atmosphere in this building. I think the city of L.A. is excited about it as well.

“I think that was just a quarter of what was going on. I think Steve [Ballmer] didn't want to give y'all the whole rundown of what's going down. He's holding back for y'all. He said you gotta be there on the 23rd to witness it.”

As Pacific Division rivals, DeMar DeRozan and the Kings will face the Clippers four times this season. The first matchup will be on November 8th, when the Clippers head to Sacramento on the first night of a back-to-back set. The final contest will be in the second to last game of both teams' regular season schedules on April 11, 2025.