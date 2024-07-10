The Sacramento Kings got their man when DeMar DeRozan was dealt to Sac-town in a three-team sign-and-trade deal.

DeRozan will now have the opportunity to chase a championship with Demontas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and the rest of the Kings under coach Mike Brown's squad this coming season. DeRozan doesn't just have a new team — he now has a new number.

The new number unveiling occurred during a heartfelt farewell message to the Windy City and Chicago Bulls fans. Meanwhile, the Kings' owner went full Kendrick Lamar with his DeRozan welcome message.

DeRozan's arrival has been widely celebrated, now it's time for the longtime All-Star to get down to business.

DeRozan Unveils New Uniform

DeRozan showed off his new number ten jersey at a press conference, signaling a change from his Chicago Bulls days when the former USC Trojan wore #11 for Coach Billy Donovan's team.

Fans React To DeRozan, Kings' Winning Forecast

Fans pulled out their crystal balls on Tuesday as they were asked to predict the Kings' wins total for 2024-2025.

Some fans were incredibly bullish on the Kings' chances to win 60 or more games while others predicted somewhere in the 44 to late 50s range.

The Kings won 48 games last season, good for third place in the Western Conference behind the Thunder and Grizzlies.

“The Sacramento Kings are winning 50+ games this coming season with the addition of DeMar DeRozan,” one fan said.

“He looks so fresh. They winning 54 games,” another fan added.

The Kings have very little roster turnover so far this season yet still brought in a perennial All-Star for what appears to be a roster improvement. That has other fans thinking NBA Finals as the Kings' ceiling, but Coach Mike Brown's team will have to contend with other teams that have made changes to their rosters including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Thunder and Grizzlies.

“62,” another fan said.

“Guess Bibby ain't getting retired,” another fan said in reference to the Kings' legendary point guard Mike Bibby.

“65,” still another fan added, one of numerous readers who predicted big things for DeRozan and the Kings this season.