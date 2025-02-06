Former Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins weighed in on the Kings' De'Aaron Fox three-team trade that sent Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and landed them Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. Cousins discussed the deal on the FanDuel TV's Run it Back with co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams.

“I think De’Aaron Fox did what was best for his career and trying to elevate his brand, elevate his market. Put himself in a winning situation,” Cousins said. “What I mean by winning is championship contention. Honestly, he teamed up with a really special talent in Wemby, I don’t think any point guard would pass up that opportunity. So I think he did what was best for his career.”

Fox joins All-Star Victor Wembanyama and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, and the Spurs. At the same time, LaVine is reuniting with Kings forward DeMar DeRozan from their days with the Chicago Bulls.

“As far as the Kings I think they did a solid job moving forward,” Cousins added. “I do like the team they put in place. I’m glad they didn’t go into a total blowup and put Doug Christie in that type of situation.”

With the moves the Kings made, DeMarcus Cousins sees Sacramento as a team that's still in a position to compete without taking any steps back in its progress to stay afloat in a competitive Western Conference.

“I think they stayed steady and that’s why I’m not upset with the move,” Cousins added. “I think they stayed steady, they definitely didn’t take steps back, definitely didn’t take any forward, but it’s steady.”

Sacramento lost to the Orlando Magic 130-111. LaVine finished with 13 points and three assists in his Kings debut. Domantas Sabonis led with 21 points and 13 rebounds, DeRozan added 19 points, and Keon Ellis scored a dozen points off the bench.

Kings' DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine's reunion is perfect

Former Bulls guard Zach LaVine reunited with DeMar DeRozan, and an embrace between the two was captured on video and went viral on social media.

LaVine and DeRozan were ecstatic to see one another, per X, formerly Twitter.

“I walked through I saw your locker,” DeRozan said. “I'm sitting here like damn, you got three months away from me.”

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.0 points while shooting a career-best 51.1% from the floor, including 44.6% from deep, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this season.