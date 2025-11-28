Last season, the Minnesota Vikings were the NFL's biggest surprise. They went 14-3 with Sam Darnold having a career year. However, the franchise moved on from the veteran quarterback, turning the reins over to JJ McCarthy.

That decision has thus far backfired in Minnesota's face. While Darnold has the Seattle Seahawks at 8-3 and among the NFC's best teams, the Vikings are4-7 and McCarthy has not looked ready for the NFL. He suffered a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He is still in the concussion protocol and has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now, the Vikings have to turn to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer as the team's starting quarterback. Ironically, the game will come against Darnold and the Seahawks.

Seattle boasts one of the best secondaries in football. So, this will be a tall task for Brosmer and the Vikings' pass game.

Brosmer played the first couple of years in college at the University of New Hampshire. In his final season there, he led all FCS quarterbacks in passing yards with 3,464 and yards per game. Brosmer then transferred to the University of Minnesota as a graduate student.

While a member of the Gofers, Brosmer broke a single-season record with 268 completions. He threw 18 touchdown passes to six interceptions.

This season, he has appeared in four games for the Vikings. In those appearances, Brosmer completed five of eight passes for 42 yards in mop up duty. Now, he gets the start against an elite defense on the road.