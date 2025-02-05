Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is reunited with DeMar DeRozan after the Chicago Bulls traded the veteran in a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The Kings honored De'Aaron Fox's trade request last week, sending him to the Spurs, while DeRozan reunites with the guard he played with during his time with the Bulls.

The Kings landed DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Bulls, inking a three-year, $73.8 million deal during the offseason. Now, LaVine and DeRozan are on the same team again and embrace one another, per X, formerly Twitter.

“I walked through I saw your locker,” DeRozan said. “I'm sitting here like damn, you got three months away from me.”

Zach LaVine is averaging 24.0 points while shooting a career-best 51.1% from the floor, including 44.6% from deep, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game this season. LaVine joins a Kings team slightly above .500 with a 25-24 record tied with the Phoenix Suns for eighth place in the Western Conference.

He joins DeMar DeRozan, 35, amid another 20+ point season, averaging 21.8 points on 48.4% shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25. The Kings will look to find their stride and muster momentum with 33 games left in the regular season in the competitive Western Conference.

At the same time, Fox leaves the only franchise he's ever played for amid his eighth NBA season. Fox is averaging 25.0 points on 46.9% shooting, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Kings' Monte McNair breaks silence on De'Aaron Fox trade

Kings GM Monte McNair discussed De'Aaron Fox's trade to the Spurs. McNair thanked Fox for his contributions in an official statement, per ABC 10's Matt George.

“De'Aaron has played a pivotal role with our franchise, and we are deeply grateful for everything he did to support the organization on and off the court,” McNair said. “We appreciate Kevin's many contributions to the team, especially as a key member of the 2023 playoff team. We also thank Jordan for his hard work and commitment during his time with the Kings.

“As we look to the future, I am excited to welcome Zach to Sacramento. He is a gifted scorer, and his athleticism will make an impact on both ends of the floor. We also look forward to Sidy joining the Kings,” McNair concluded.

Fox and Jordan McLaughlin join Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama. The Bulls also acquired Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 first-round pick via the Spurs. The Kings also acquired three first-round picks and three second-round picks.