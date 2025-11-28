The New Orleans Saints (2-9) will be without Alvin Kamara for Sunday afternoon's game against the Miami Dolphins (4-7), but their latest decision implies that they expect the franchise's all-time rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader to play again this season. First-year head coach Kellen Moore says the veteran running back is not going on injured reserve, per NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett.

Kamara has had a rough time this year, posting an inefficient 3.6 yards per carry and nursing lower-body ailments throughout the campaign. Although the Saints signed the two-time Second-team All-Pro to a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension in 2024, it is unclear how he fits the team's current blueprint. This organization is firmly in rebuild mode, making it a less-than-ideal match for a 30-year-old who is showing the physical effects of playing RB in the NFL for nearly a decade.

He wants to stay in the Crescent City, though. Kamara has built a nice life for himself in New Orleans, creating plenty of wonderful memories with the Saints. He intends to soak in every ounce of his remaining time with the team. The body does not always cooperate with the mind, however.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection suffered a knee injury in last Sunday's 24-10 loss versus the Atlanta Falcons and will be stuck on the sidelines for at least the upcoming game in Miami. Rookie RB Devin Neal could receive the bulk of the carries in Kamara's place.

Fans know they probably do not have many opportunities left to watch No. 41 compete in a Saints uniform, but it sounds like he will try to return to action in the coming weeks.