Dallas Mavericks fans were not going to allow former GM Nico Harrison enjoy his night out in town before Thanksgiving. As new reports about Harrison's time with the Mavericks continue to surface, it's only enraged fans since his Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

In a video attached to the post, Harrison is seen walking out the door of a bar with angry Mavericks fans booing him out of the building, per Based Noah's X, formerly Twitter.

Nico Harrison trying to pop out to bars in the Dallas area with his wife the night before Thanksgiving & getting booed out of the building.

As word of Harrison's appearance at a local bar continued to spread around town, it appears more fans showed up just to boo the former Mavericks GM out of the building, as seen in the post on social media. Amid a 5-14 start to the regular season, Dallas has the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Making matters worse, Davis has only played in five of the Mavericks' first 19 games of the regular season, which is the kind of long-term injury absence fans were worried about after the Doncic trade, given the veteran's history with injuries. He played in two of Dallas' first five wins. Davis is dealing with a left calf strain, but is expected to return on Friday.

His last apperance was in a 107-105 win against the Indiana Pacers on October 29.

Anthony Davis breaks silence on Mavericks' Nico Harrison firing

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis broke his silence on Nico Harrison as the centerpiece of last year's shocking blockbuster trade with the Lakers, reacted to the former Mavs GM's firing for the first time. Davis says the news came as a surprise to him, he said, per Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

“It was surprising more than anything,” said Davis. “Nico's my guy. He played a huge part in getting me here and wanting me to fulfill his vision that he saw. It was definitely tough. Me and him had a conversation. Me and Patrick had a conversation. It's the business of basketball.”

Asked Anthony Davis about his reaction to Nico Harrison's firing:

Davis and the Mavericks will face the Lakers on Friday.