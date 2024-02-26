Domantas Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet and added to some NBA history with his latest performance on Sunday. The Sacramento Kings star big man recorded his 20th triple-double of the season in Sacramento's 123-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Only five other players in NBA history have accomplished that feat, including Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain. The list also includes active players Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Nikola Jokic.
Sabonis, who earned that triple-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, spoke humbly about his latest achievement.
“It's an honor,” Sabonis said, per Tomer Azaly. “You said top 11 [in triple-doubles all-time], those names up there are probably Hall of Famers. Definitely an honor to be mentioned with those guys, but I just try to play the game the right way.”
Sabonis passed Fat Lever on the all-time list with his 44th career triple-double in January. Of the 10 men above Sabonis on the list, five of them are in the Hall of Fame while the other five are active. The five aforementioned players who posted 20 triple-doubles in a single season are all ahead of Sabonis.
It appears that Sabonis has taken some offense to not being selected for the All-Star game. He was passed as a reserve after being an All-Star in three of the previous four seasons.
Since the reserves were announced on Feb. 1, Sabonis has seven triple-doubles in 10 games and is averaging a triple-double during that span. Extending the scope further, Sabonis has 11 triple-doubles in his last 18 games and 15 over the last 26.
The Kings are also playing better as of late with Sunday's win marking their third in a row. On the back of a red-hot Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox – who is averaging just shy of 33 points over his last four games – the Kings could be a team no one wants to face in the playoffs.