The Kings still haven't lost a game on the road, improving to 11-0 away from home to start the year after beating the Canadiens on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Kings just can't be beaten on the road, and one of 2023-24's best teams made incredible NHL history in a 4-0 blanking of the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

The Kings are a perfect 11-0-0 with a +32 goal differential away from home this season; they're the first team in the history of the league to go 11-0 while having a +30 or better goal differential, per OptaStats.

LA improves to 16-4-3 with the win, and continues to look like a bonafide Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference.

“Well, that sure sounds good,” Kings coach Todd McLellan admitted about the record, per NHL.com's Sean Farrell.

“Normally, we’re downplaying achievements, talking about getting to the next game, but I think we have to acknowledge the group has played really well. And how they did it on the road, twice we’ve had to come back from three-goal deficits, as early as last game (a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday).”

Quinton Byfield led the way as he continues his breakout this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Ageless star Anze Kopitar registered three assists, while Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the shutout.

“It’s just been so much to be on the road with these guys, and it’s a special group, so I’m happy to be part of that record for sure,” Talbot explained after the historic win.

Another NHL milestone awaits for Kings

On Thursday night, the Kings eclipsed the mark of 10 straight road wins set by the Buffalo Sabres in 2006-07, per Farrell. Against the New York Islanders on Saturday night, they'll have a chance to match the NHL record of 12 consecutive road victories at any point during the season.

It would be incredible if these Kings were able to match or break the record, and the early road success has been seriously impressive in California. LA shut out Montreal by a similar 4-0 score on Nov. 25.

This one never seemed to be in doubt, with the Kings outshooting the Habs 31-11 in the final two periods, and not letting their cross-conference rivals mount any sort of comeback in front of the 21,105 in attendance at the Bell Centre.