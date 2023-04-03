The Los Angeles Kings have played well all season long, and have now been rewarded for their efforts. The Kings are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Los Angeles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The Kings only needed a single point from the game to qualify for the playoffs.

The Kings could have punched their ticket before their game against the Canucks. However, the Winnipeg Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils earlier in the day Sunday, eliminating that possibility.

The Kings have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. This marks the first time since they made five straight appearances from 2009-10 to 2013-14.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Breakout winger Kevin Fiala leads the Kings offensively. Fiala leads the team with 72 points this season after an offseason trade from the Minnesota Wild. The winger immediately signed a seven-year extension following the trade.

Los Angeles has also received major contributions from forwards Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar. Kopitar is third on the team in points and second in goals. Kempe, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with 36.

Los Angeles made a big move at the NHL Trade Deadline, and it was shrouded in controversy. The Kings traded longtime goaltender Jonathan Quick as part of a package to the Columbus Blue Jackets. In return, the Kings acquired defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

While we know the Kings will make the playoffs, we don’t know who they’ll play. Los Angeles moved into second place in the Pacific Division with their win Sunday. They are one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers in third, and one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the division.