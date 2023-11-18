Los Angeles Kings star Pierre-Luc Dubois left Thursday night's game against the Florida Panthers late in the third period.

Los Angeles Kings fans have waited for any sort of update regarding star forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois left his team's game on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers after suffering a scary-looking injury. On Friday, fans received the update they waited for. And it's a rather positive one, all things considered.

Kings head coach Todd McLellan spoke with reporters after his team's practice. When asked about Dubois, the veteran bench boss seemed encouraged. “PL went for a test today, he came back and I believe, from what I’ve quickly heard now, that the news is a lot better than it could have been,” McLellan said, via team reporter Zach Dooley. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

The injury to Dubois occurred in the third period with Los Angeles up 2-1. Dubois found space in the offensive zone and tried to make a play at the net. However, he fell, and his legs collided with the goalpost. He clearly had trouble getting up as the play went the other way up the ice.

What exactly the good news regarding this injury is remains to be seen. However, Kings fans certainly have to feel hopeful that the 25-year-old avoided something long-term and extremely serious.

Dubois joined the Kings this summer after a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. Following the trade, Los Angeles signed the Quebec native to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal keeps Dubois in the City of Angels through the 2023-31 season.

It's unknown when Dubois will return to the ice for the Kings. However, things could have gone a lot worse from the sound of things. Hopefully, the good news continues and the 25-year-old will avoid missing an extended period of time.