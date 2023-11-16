The Kings have been without key reserve Trey Lyles this season but he is progressing towards a return from injury.

The Sacramento Kings came into this season looking to build off last year during which they had one of their best regular seasons in franchise history and snapped the NBA's longest active streak of missing the playoffs. So far, the Kings have gotten off to a 5-4 start but they are on a recent three-game win streak and recently got start point guard De'Aaron Fox back in the lineup. The Kings might be getting another key player back from injury in the rotation soon in backup forward Trey Lyles as per Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 News.

According to sources, Kings forward Trey Lyles has been cleared to resume basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his left calf strain. He is working through the reconditioning process and his return to play will be based on his progression. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 15, 2023

The Kings have been without Trey Lyles since the beginning of the season after he suffered a calf injury during warmups for a preseason game. As per Cunningham, Lyles is now cleared for all basketball related activities although his ultimate return to the court will be based on how well he responds.

Lyles is in his second full season with the Kings after being traded by the Detroit Pistons at the 2021-22 trade deadline. He's emerged as one of the team's key contributors off the bench. Last season he played in 74 games, one game short of his career-high, in a little under 17 minutes per game.

Lyles averaged 7.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds with splits of 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free throw line. His return to the lineup will give the Kings a stretch four who is able to space the floor with his three-point shooting.