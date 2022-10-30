According to ESPN’s Stats and Info page, the last time the Los Angeles Lakers were the only winless team in the NBA was during the 1957-58 season. With the Sacramento Kings’ win on Saturday against the Miami Heat, the Lakers once again became the NBA’s only winless team to start a season.

It's the 2nd time in franchise history that the Lakers have been the last remaining winless team. The other time was in 1957-58, when there were 8 teams in the league. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2022

The win was the first win under Kings new head coach Mike Brown. Brown was hired in the off-season after spending the past six seasons as an assistant under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Huerter led the way with a team-high 27 points. Kings rookie guard Keagan Murray had one of his best games of season thus far with 22 points. De’Aaron Fox chipped in with 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. All five Kings starters scored in double figures with Domantas Sabonis scoring 18 points and Harrison Barnes adding 11. Trey Lyles had 1o points off the bench.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers sit at the bottom of the NBA standings with an 0-5 record. Their most recent loss came on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves with Anthony Davis out of the lineup and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench. The Lakers will try and get their first win of the season on Sunday when the Denver Nuggets come to town. They previously lost to the Nuggets on Oct. 26 with Westbrook out of the lineup.

It’s also the first time that a LeBron James team was the team with the worst record in the NBA.

The Lakers have been unable to find any consistency this season, especially on the offensive end. The team currently is dead last in the NBA in three-point percentage at 23.7 percent.