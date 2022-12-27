The Sacramento Kings will not have head coach Mike Brown spitting out instructions for the team in their first game back from a holiday break this Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets at home. Brown is reportedly in the health and safety protocols which means he will be temporarily away from the team, per Sam Amick of USA TODAY.

Kings announce that coach Mike Brown is out tonight against Denver after entering health and safety protocols. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will take his place.

It’s not known how long Brown will be out, but the Kings are hoping that he’ll only be missing a game. Sacramento will play the Nuggets again at home Wednesday night before hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Kings are coming off a 125-111 home loss to the Washington Wizards last Friday.

Brown was hired by the Kings to be Sacramento’s newest head coach back in May 2022, and so far, he appears to be exceeding expectations. The Kings are above .500 with a 17-14 record and could finish the year still over that line. At the moment, the Kings are good enough for sixth place in the Western Conference standings, which means they’re also looking down at the likes of the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, and yes, the Golden State Warriors.

With a bubbly offense led by the pair of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have become one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA in Brown’s first season as the team’s head coach.